BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here in Western New York, we have one of those traditions that makes it clear winter is almost here. The folks from the New York Power Authority were out on Lake Erie Tuesday putting in the ice boom at the mouth of the Niagara River. Since 1964, the ice boom has been used every winter to reduce the amount of ice that goes into the Niagara River.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO