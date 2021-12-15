495 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 495 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

That number includes 421 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 74 reported positive at-home tests.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,529 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 441 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.6%.

According to the New York State Department of Health , 516 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 135 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 13, 497,675 county residents are fully vaccinated and 539,065 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.8% of the county population.

