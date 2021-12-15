ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

495 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7.6% average positivity rate

By WROC Staff
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 495 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

That number includes 421 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 74 reported positive at-home tests.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,529 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 441 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.6%.

According to the New York State Department of Health , 516 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 135 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 13, 497,675 county residents are fully vaccinated and 539,065 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.8% of the county population.

54,000 COVID-19 test kits distributed to Rochester Non-Profits

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County partnered with United Way Friday morning for a COVID-19 test kit distribution drive through. United Way of Greater Rochester partnered with the Finger Lakes and Monroe County to distribute 54,000 free COVID-19 rapid test kits to 125 local non-profits. “We’re talking about supporting local residential homes, group homes, homeless […]
ROCHESTER, NY
'Getting creative:' Hospitals contend with capacity limits amid COVID-19 surge

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Local hospitals are sounding the alarm with rising admissions of Covid-19 and other emergencies driving capacity in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and emergency room over the limit, pushing them to find new ways to maximize space with the resources they have.   “Getting creative,” are the exact words from the Chair of Emergency Medicine with Rochester […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
How fathers in the Rochester City School District are helping students stay positive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fathers in the Rochester City School District are stepping up in a new partnership with the board of education to stop violent outbreaks from continuing at RCSD campuses. It’s called the Fathers Initiating Restorative Engagement Project(F.I.R.E).   F.I.R.E launched at Franklin High School in November. It’s goal is to not add another authority-type figure to patrol the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Cornell University reports third arson attack in three days

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Cornell staff worker has reported an arson that occurred inside a campus building early Friday, making this the third arson in three days at the university. The incident took place inside the first-floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall and was reported that the furniture was burned by an unknown […]
ITHACA, NY
Adam Interviews UMRC Emergency Medicine Chair Dr. Michael Kamali

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When talking about strain on local hospital systems, demand is only part of the conversation. Staffing is the other. URMC Emergency Medicine Chair Dr. Michael Kamali says his team has shrunk by about 20%, which mirrors what’s happening nationwide. Dr. Kamali talked with Adam Chodak about why this is happening. Adam […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Monroe Community College's job-prep program to receive funding in 2022 budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re starting to learn more about Monroe County’s budget for 2022, passed on Tuesday evening. Some highlights include an expansion of Monroe County’s Mpower program, a partnership with Monroe Community College’s job preparation program, launched a few years ago. Mpower is a direct partnership with Monroe County, aiming to connect students […]
ROCHESTER, NY
