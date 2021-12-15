ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed dials back stimulus

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
 2 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy statement of the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Stocks rose on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve announced it expects to raise interest rates three times next year as it seeks to tackle rising inflation.

The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced, likely ending them altogether in March. The bond purchases were intended to hold down long-term rates to aid the economy but are no longer needed with unemployment falling and inflation at a near-40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates in the first half of next year.

The major stock indexes rose after having been down before the Fed's statement. The S&P 500 was up 1.4% as of 3:29 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index, which set an all-time last Friday, closed lower the first two days of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 343 points, or 1%, to 35,879. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.7%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.47% from 1.44% late Tuesday.

“This was a well-telegraphed acceleration of the taper,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “The Fed has the option, but not obligation to hike three times in 2022. The growth and inflation outlook will likely improve where they can just take it slow."

The Fed's latest policy update, issued at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed its policymaking committee's last meeting of the year.

The central bank had been widely expected to announce a faster pullback of its stimulus measures as inflationary pressures build.

Businesses have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs for months. It has been a key concern for investors as big companies pass those costs off to consumers, who have so far been absorbing higher prices on everything from groceries to clothing and other consumer products.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that prices at the wholesale level surged 9.6% in November from a year earlier. The department's producer price index measures inflation before it reaches consumers. That followed a report Friday showing that consumer prices surged 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years.

By speeding the reduction in its bond purchases and signaling three rate hikes next year, the central bank “is signaling that it is taking inflation seriously and, so far, the market believes that the Fed will successfully fight inflation,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Concerns over the impact from the Fed’s actions, along with the latest coronavirus variant, have made for choppy trading as the market approaches the close of 2021. Even so, the S&P 500 is on up about 25% this year.

Nearly 70% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose, with technology and health care companies accounting for much of the gains. Apple, which along with most technology stocks was coming off a two-day skid, rose 2.7%. Eli Lilly jumped 9.3% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after giving investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts and drug development.

Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending recovered from an early slide. The sector had been down following the latest retail sales report from the Commerce Department. Sales rose a modest 0.3% in November, but fell short of economists' forecasts amid concerns that rising costs could crimp consumer spending.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St ebbs off as investors dump growth stocks; Nasdaq tumbles nearly 2.5%

On Thursday, all three major indices of Wall St. had closed out the session lower with Nasdaq nosediving as much as 2.5 per cent as the US Fed’s Wednesday announcement of a faster bond tapering program had prompted a havoc-scale gyration towards value stocks from growth, while prospects of at least three rate-hikes in 2022 had pushed more economically sensitive sectors higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower as tech stocks continue slide

Stocks opened lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way lower for major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209 points, or 0.6%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% to 4,639.86 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.7% to 15,070.42. The Nasdaq on Thursday suffered its biggest one-day fall since September in a move blamed by analysts on the Federal Reserve's more aggressively hawkish outlook, with the central bank on Wednesday accelerating the wind-down of its asset purchase program and penciling in three rate increases in 2022. Tech- and growth-related stocks are seen as more rate-sensitive, though Treasury yields have edged lower since the Fed meeting.
STOCKS
US stocks end lower, marking 3rd losing week in the last 4

Banks led another pullback for stocks on Wall Street Friday, as the market racked up its third losing week in the last four. The S&P 500 fell 1%, with three-quarters of the companies in the benchmark index closing lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. The indexes initially moved higher in choppy trading before settling into their latest losses.
STOCKS
