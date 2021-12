ANAHEIM — A first-place team defeated a last-place team on Wednesday night at Honda Center. The Ducks’ 4-1 victory over the expansion Seattle Kraken probably was to be expected given the gap between the teams in the standings, but their 17th victory of the season was a very big deal. It is, after all, the same number of wins they had during the pandemic-altered, 56-game 2020-21 season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO