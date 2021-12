Subsocial has secured a spot on Kusama Network. They got this spot through an auction that they bid for and won. Subsocial had bid for the slot last month and asked token holders on the Kusama network to support it. The token holders on the network who supported it are to be rewarded with SUB. The project successfully bid on the platform by raising a cap of 100,420.69 KSM. The contributors will be distributed 16.5 million SUB tokens. It is expected that the project should go live at the beginning of next year.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO