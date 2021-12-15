Cary Silkin on What the Energy Was Like in the Building for ROH Final Battle

It’s another Friday night in December and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big story will be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning to TV after taking last week off, and I’m sure he’ll have words for Paul Heyman after Heyman’s behavior last week. That’s more or less all that’s confirmed this week, but with Day 1 looming large one imagined we’ll get more interaction between New Day and the Usos, some more up and down booking for Los Lotharios, the fallout from Xia Li’s debut last week when she sided with Naomi against Sonya Deville, and “comedy” in the form of Toni Storm’s dialogue and whatever Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss do with Drew McIntyre’s sword after the stole it and Adam Pearce’s desk last week. I never thought that would be a sentence I typed out, but here we are. Alright, enough preamble let’s get to the WWE Smackdown results.

