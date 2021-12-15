ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cary Silkin on What the Energy Was Like in the Building for ROH Final Battle

By Jeffrey Harris
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Former ROH owner Cary Silkin joined Busted Open Radio yesterday to discuss the experience of ROH Final Battle 2021 last Saturday. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Silkin on Final Battle: “When things happened recently, like this past Saturday, it’s fresher in your mind. How much bigger, more emotional, and...

ClutchPoints

Ric Flair gets brutally honest about Daniel Bryan

WWE legend Ric Flair is not exactly known for holding back his opinion. He’s only gotten more savage with his uncensored podcast. Ric Flair recently spoke about former WWE man Bryan Danielson. Although he enjoys his work, he did not hold back on where he stands as a performer.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman is out of a job at Roman Reigns fired him on this week’s WWE Smackdown, before getting taken out by Brock Lesnar. Friday night’s show ended with Roman Reigns arriving and coming to the ring to question Heyman’s loyalty after he felt Heyman’s actions last week while Reigns was off felt “shady.”
WWE
Matt Taven
wrestlinginc.com

Legendary WWE Manager Returns To Action This Past Weekend

Former WWE manager Slick has returned to pro wrestling!. The “Doctor of Style” made his first wrestling appearance in years at an Independent Stars of Professional Wrestling (ISPW) event in New Jersey this past week. There, Slick confronted the son of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, Andy Vineberg, who has been working at ISPW as a heel manager.
WWE
411mania.com

Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A

Bret Hart has named CM Punk as the best overall wrestler (aside from himself). The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on CBC Radio and during the appearance, he was asked a series quick questions about his opinions on the industry. You can see the answers below, per Fightful:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Enhancement Talent Signs With WWE

Tesha Price has signed with WWE. Price is now using the “Fallon Henley” ring name in WWE NXT. She changed her Twitter name this week, and her Twitter handle has been changed from @MsTPrice to @FallonHenleyWWE. Her Instagram handle has also been updated. Henley worked Tuesday’s WWE 205...
WWE
411mania.com

Fallon Henley Appears to Have Signed With WWE

– It appears wrestler Tesha Price has now signed with WWE. She’s updated her Twitter account with her new WWE ring name, Fallon Henley, which you can view HERE. Her Twitter handle is listed as @FallonHenleyWWE. As noted, Henley will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live, teaming...
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s Nightmare Factory Showcase (released 12.16.21) Review

Hamilton’s Nightmare Factory Showcase (released 12.16.21) Review. Franky Filto pinned Trevor Blackwell in 7:10 (*¾) D’Marceo James pinned Will Purlieu in 11:17 (**¾) Casey Carrington IV pinned Dylan Lesynd in 10:06 (**¼) Gabriel Vega & Danny Dragon pinned Luther Hevans & KC Rocker in 10:53...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 12/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review ROH’s Final Battle PPV from a live perspective including what was not shown on the PPV, discuss what happened after Taylor vs. King and the reaction, Road to Final Battle, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Final Battle and how it felt to watch the pay-per-view live, the reaction to what happened after the conclusion of Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King and their Fight Without Honor, review ROH’s Road to Final Battle (Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Vlnce Unltd and EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita), review this week’s television episode (PCO vs. Sledge, Miranda Alize vs. Chelsea Green, and Eli Isom vs. EC3), and discuss which wrestlers sent in tribute videos on their time in ROH. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss if the creation of AEW made the situation in ROH inevitable.
WWE
411mania.com

Caprice Coleman On Celebrating With Black Talent At ROH Final Battle

Caprice Coleman recently weighed in on being part of the big celebration of several Black stars in the ring at ROH Final Battle. At the PPV, several, Black wrestlers hit the ring following the match between Shane Taylor and Kenny King to celebrate their accomplishments in the company. Coleman talked about the moment on the Jobbing Out podcast, and you can see the highlights from Fightful below:
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.17.21

It’s another Friday night in December and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big story will be WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning to TV after taking last week off, and I’m sure he’ll have words for Paul Heyman after Heyman’s behavior last week. That’s more or less all that’s confirmed this week, but with Day 1 looming large one imagined we’ll get more interaction between New Day and the Usos, some more up and down booking for Los Lotharios, the fallout from Xia Li’s debut last week when she sided with Naomi against Sonya Deville, and “comedy” in the form of Toni Storm’s dialogue and whatever Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss do with Drew McIntyre’s sword after the stole it and Adam Pearce’s desk last week. I never thought that would be a sentence I typed out, but here we are. Alright, enough preamble let’s get to the WWE Smackdown results.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Massive chaos during Raw

The news came about previously that the final of the RK-Bro-nament tournament had been postponed due to a double injury found in both teams participating in the match, namely the Mysterios and the Street Profits. Shortly before the live broadcast of Monday Night Raw, this news was broadcast via a video posted on the company's social channels by Sarah Schreiber, the correspondent from the backstage of the federation, who had precisely warned fans of the cancellation of the match to find the new n°1 contender for the tag team titles of the red show.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Jim Ross’ Cancer Treatments, May Miss December 29 Dynamite

Jim Ross has been away from AEW getting radiation treatment for skin cancer, but hopes to be back for the December 29th edition of Dynamite. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Ross is halfway done with his treatments but some of them may be rescheduled. It was noted that Ross’ treatment was originally set to last until December 22 but will now go until the 29th.
WWE

