Missouri education leaders' top priority in 2022 is to increase teachers' wages. A bill already pre-filed in Jefferson City asks state lawmakers to increase a ten-thousand dollar base pay increase, from the current 25-thousand dollar level to 35-thousand dollars. Byron Clemmons with A-F-T Local 420 tells KSDK that "it's pathetic" that Missouri ranks 49th in the nation in teacher pay. He says the legislation is a "breathe of fresh air" and "a step in the right direction." Missouri Governor Mike Parson also seems to be on board, saying the issue is important because educators are grooming the next generation of leaders in the Show Me State. If approved in 2022, the changes would go into place in the fall of 2024.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO