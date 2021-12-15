ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast & Furious 10 postponed, Universal Pictures confirms

By Kim Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad news for all fans of the Fast & Furious: the Universal officially announced that the arrival in the hall of the next chapter, Fast & Furious 10, has been officially postponed. The project would have arrived on the big screen in the middle of spring 2023 but, unfortunately,...

UPI News

'Fast & Furious 10' delayed to May 2023

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has pushed back action sequel Fast & Furious 10 to May 19, 2023. The film, from frequent series director Justin Lin, was originally set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023. Universal has instead moved an untitled DreamWorks Animation film into the April 7,...
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious 10 Gets Delayed, But Shifting Gears Is Not All Bad News

The journey that began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious is entering its final stretch. There are two more movies left in the main Fast & Furious film series, with Fast & Furious 10 set to begin filming in January. Until today, the next adventure starring Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his gang of fast-driving world-savers was intended to come out on April 7, 2023. However, official word’s come in that Fast & Furious 10 has been delayed, though thankfully this gear shift isn’t too big a deal… pun fully intended.
New Haven Register

‘Fast & Furious 10’ Moves Release Date to May 2023

The next installment of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious” saga will take a little detour before reaching its final destination. The 10th chapter in the long-running ode to fast cars, physics-defying stunts and family will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. That’s a little more than a month after its previously scheduled debut of April 7, 2023 and moves the “Fast & Furious” sequel firmly into the summer blockbuster season.
