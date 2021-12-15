ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

By Terry Zeller
 2 days ago
Backgrid

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married.

Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.

Jennifer Garner walks alongside her daughter Seraphina, 12, on December 14, 2021. (Backgrid)

Holding a cup of tea in her hand, Jennifer cut a casual figure in a white fleece jacket, navy blue stretch pants and a pair of black leg warmers. She happily chatted with her kids as she finished off the sporty look in a pair of new trainers. A chic pair of modern glasses framed her flawless face, as her trademark chest tresses were left long and loose. Seraphina and Samuel, meanwhile, looked age-appropriate in their fun, eclectic outfits they rocked for another day at school.

The family outing comes as Ben, who has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction in the past, revealed how he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if he hadn’t separated from Jennifer in 2015. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said during his interview on The Howard Stern Show. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

After 10 years of marriage, the couple officially filed for divorce in April of 2017, which was was finalized in October 2018. “Ultimately, we tried, we tried, we tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” he added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer attend the 86th Annual Academy Awards in March 2014 (Backgrid)

Ben also dished on his current relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who he rekindled his romance with after they ended their engagement almost 18 years ago. The Dark Waters star said he hesitated to reunite with the singer because of his children. “My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.” He went on to say that he knows his public life affects the kids and that having two famous parents is hard enough already. “That is a cross to bear. It is an albatross already.”

Although he may have been reluctant at first to start over with the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker, Ben has certainly embraced it, even calling their reunion “beautiful”. And he clearly wants to spend as much time as he can with J.Lo on their second time around, as it was reported he brought his three children to mingle with J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 13, on Thanksgiving.

Dee
2d ago

Ben was really wrong for saying those things on TV even if he felt that way. She is the mother of his children and also the one who stood behind his alcoholism regardless of the reason. It seems he has always been in live with J Lo, but that doesn't give him the right to make his ex wife look bad.

Joyce Hyatt
2d ago

Affleck was drunk on his a__ long after he divorced...and guess who picked up his a__ and helped him???? The name was Jennifer Garner not Jennifer Lopez; she was nowhere in sight!

Connie Sims
2d ago

she is a class act ben didn't deserve her, he deserves Lopez who sleeps with everyone

