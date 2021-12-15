ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League: No Burnley vs Watford following COVID outbreak

By Ashley Anthony
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley vs Watford is the latest Premier League fixture to be postponed until further notice due to a COVID outbreak; the game got called off at the last minute. On the eve of the second day of Matchday 17 events in the Premier League, the fourth fixture gets cancelled due to...

