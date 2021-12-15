ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Mother charged after infant’s death ruled homicide in Berwick

By Caroline Foreback
 2 days ago

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mother is in jail Wednesday night, charged with homicide for the death of her one-year-old daughter.

It happened in June in Berwick, when 22-year-old Angelica Rivera called 911 saying her baby, Amara Diaz, was dead. In court documents filed Wednesday, investigators say they learned this tragedy was no accident.

Luzerne County DA advises don’t let infants sleep in bed with parents

“Cardiac arrest…CPR in progress of a one-year-old female…205 east 2nd street apartment 5,” could be heard over police scanners in June.

At 2 p.m. on June 26th, Berwick Police responded to Angelica Rivera’s apartment. Her daughter, Amara Diaz, was not breathing. According to court documents, when officers arrived, baby Amara was cold. She had bruises and dried blood on her face.

“Coroner has been contacted already I believe…And got the message out we’ll contact children and youth and have them get in touch with you,” the dispatcher could be heard saying on the scanner.

Police say there were physical signs indicating Amara had been dead for a period of time. Police also say they found blood on various items in the apartment, including Amara’s blanket and baby swing.

Rivera said she last saw Amara when she put her down for a nap at 10 a.m. and noticed Amara wasn’t breathing when she checked on her sometime after 1:46 p.m. This is the story Rivera told the 911 operator.

“She was sleeping, last seen around 10 a.m. today, she was discovered to not be s–correction, to not be breathing. Apparently I do have two firefighters on scene doing CPR but there’s blood coming out of her nose and mouth. Apparently a couple of days ago she was struck in the face by a toy or something…,” the dispatcher could be heard relaying on the scanner.

Rivera told police her two-year-old hit Amara in the face with a toy, but she did not take Amara to a doctor. An autopsy revealed Amara’s injuries were much more severe. Her death was ruled a homicide, caused by multiple blunt force trauma.

Police say Rivera changed her story several times throughout the investigation. The investigation revealed Rivera contacted family members to tell them Amara passed away before calling 911, which she was reluctant to do, according to a statement made by her boyfriend’s mother.

Six months after making that call, Rivera was arrested by Berwick Police and charged with homicide. Rivera is charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and tampering with and fabricating physical evidence.

Rivera was denied bail and is being held at Columbia County Jail.

