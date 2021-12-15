ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 14 cents to $70.87 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 18...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower for the session and week

Oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, prompting prices to post their seventh weekly decline in eight weeks. Oil fell Friday as equities were mostly under pressure and investors became "increasingly cautious that stubbornly high inflation will result in increasingly tighter central bank policies around the globe -- and that will ultimately choke off growth in an already fragile economic recovery," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract lost 1.1%, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Heating Oil
Reuters

Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia. The drop in crude differentials, also seen in some European and African crudes, comes as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Energy Prices, Inflation – Talking Points. Natural gas gives up gains of roughly 2% following inventories report. Price continues to struggle below key $4.000 psychological level. Support remains through strong demand for US LNG exports. Natural gas prices traded lower on Thursday as the Energy Information...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

The price of WTI crude rose nearly 2% on Thursday on EIA reports that U.S. implied petroleum products demand had risen to record heights. U.S. implied petroleum products demand rose to 23.191 million bpd for week ending December 10. The previous record was set during week ending August 27 of this year, which reached fresh highs of 22.820 million bpd.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. The Energy Information Administration data released Wednesday showed “blockbuster demand for products…and a big drawdown on crude supply, suggesting that the omicron fears that have permeated the marketplace since Thanksgiving Day have been way overstated,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, in a daily report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: divergent outlooks to heighten volatility

Crude oil price has edged closer to $75 amid an improved demand outlook. OPEC and IEA have differing outlooks on global oil demand in the coming months. Similar to other riskier assets, crude oil has reacted positively to the hawkish Fed policy decision. Crude oil price has recouped some of...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil prices head for weekly loss on Omicron coronavirus uncertainty

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track for a narrow weekly loss, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly. Brent crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.8%, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

Crude oil crash calls for cut in US production

Crude oil oversupply continues to battle lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic impact after US crude oil prices went negative for the first time in history. With the outlook for oil demand recovery looking bleak, many fear that storage capacity will soon run out. The eventual response is likely to be a major cut in US production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Ends Sharply Higher

The cotton market traded sharply higher Thursday, with some contract months touching limit-up bid. The reasons for the unexpected move were varied, but included Thursday’s improving shipment picture, a bake-in Fed decision and adherence to the bullish trend. In addition, March cotton is attempting to overtake the expiration gap...
AGRICULTURE
OilPrice.com

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Crude oil prices recovered somewhat on Wednesday morning after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels for the week to December 10. At 428.3 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 7% below the five-year average. Last week’s draw compares with a modest 200,000-barrel decline in...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy