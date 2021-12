Swift’s re-recording of one of her most popular albums has taken the world by storm — and big companies are not excluded. On Nov. 12, Taylor Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of one of her most popular albums. This version of the album consists of 30 tracks, which is eight more than the original deluxe version, and clocks in at over two hours long. The re-recording has been highly anticipated ever since Swift’s announcement and tracklist reveal. Thus, many companies unsurprisingly found it integral to their business model to structure at least a portion of their social media presence around the album’s release. Companies from Etsy to Duolingo were showing off their Swiftie statuses on “Red” Friday, allowing them to reach a broader audience.

