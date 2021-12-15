ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Citi Foundation Announces Recipients of Community Progress Makers Initiative in the United States

philanthropynewyork.org
 3 days ago

Citi Foundation Announces Recipients of Community Progress Makers Initiative in the United States. New York – The Citi Foundation today announced the 50 nonprofit organizations selected as the newest recipients of the Community Progress Makers initiative. The $25 million grant initiative supports visionary organizations that are working to connect low-income communities...

philanthropynewyork.org

FOX21News.com

Pikes Peak Community Foundation talks Transforming Safety Initiative

Pikes Peak Community Foundation talks Transforming Safety Initiative. Indy Give! 2021: Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Red Plate Program Giving Back to nonprofits in Colorado Springs. Santa on Patrol SWAT Toy Drive. FOX21 Morning News at 8 Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program Winner. FOX21 Morning...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cannin.com

United States Hemp Building Foundation Brings the Future of Construction to Alabama

United States Hemp Building Foundation Brings the Future of Construction to Alabama. As the world focus falls on COP26 and the urgent need to take drastic action to decrease our collective carbon footprint, the hemp building industry is poised to take a leading role. The building industry accounts for 40% of the world’s carbon footprint. High performance sustainable building materials are needed to continue growing as a society without sacrificing the planet. Hemp-lime, or hempcrete, construction is emerging as an answer to this existential crisis.
ALABAMA STATE
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Exchange Program Alumni Address Community Issues in Cities Across the United States

The U.S. Department of State is funding 47 public service projects led by U.S. government-sponsored or funded exchange program alumni from 23 states through the Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund (CDAF). This annual grant opportunity supports U.S. alumni efforts to utilize the skills, knowledge, and networks gained through their exchange program experiences to address challenges faced by communities around the world. The 2021 winning projects include those that aim to increase participation in international exchanges at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, build community among underrepresented Hawaiian youth through art, and combat misinformation through a global virtual media literacy campaign.
POLITICS
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Washington State
thebestmix1055.com

Community Foundation awards grants

Several area nonprofits recently were awarded $98,900 in grant funding during the Fremont Area Community Foundation’s final competitive grant cycle of 2021. This brings the total competitive grant funding for 2021 to $451,945, with another $585,532 being awarded so far this year from donor-advised funds administered by the foundation.
FREMONT, NE
theplaidhorse.com

The Dressage Foundation Announces Recipients of Para-Equestrian Dressage Fund Grants

The Dressage Foundation (TDF) is proud to announce the recipients of two $1,000 grants from its Para-Equestrian Dressage Fund. This Fund was established in 2018 to provide financial support for para-riders to attend educational events. Genevieve Rohner (UT) is a member of the USEF Emerging Athlete Program and plans to...
ANIMALS
philanthropynewyork.org

Philanthropy New York Board Approves 2022 Public Policy Slate

Philanthropy New York Board Approves 2022 Public Policy Slate. Philanthropy New York believes that achieving impact requires strategic investments and work to create the conditions in which those investments can thrive. PNY’s public policy work engages diverse stakeholders to create the policy conditions that allow our members and their grantees to create a stronger and more equitable New York. PNY believes that through participation in public policy and collaboration with the government, the sector can maximize its impact and foster an environment aimed at improving conditions for the region's foundations and nonprofits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cascadebusnews.com

Deschutes Children’s Foundation Announces Riddles: Creative Community Problem Solving

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation) Deschutes Children’s Foundation is bringing back the popular stay-at-home fundraising initiative, Riddles: Creative Community Problem Solving presented by Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. “Riddles brings our community together to raise funds for Deschutes Children’s Foundation, without needing...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
philanthropynewyork.org

New Grants Over $4.5 Million Approved by The John A. Hartford Foundation Board of Trustees

New Grants Over $4.5 Million Approved by The John A. Hartford Foundation Board of Trustees. The John A. Hartford Foundation Board of Trustees has approved funding for six grants totaling $4,534,799 million to improve dementia care, advance equity in family caregiver support and in aging services, spread evidence-based age-friendly care and study the impact of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other settings.
CHARITIES
Black Enterprise

The Executive Leadership Council Offers New Initiative For Corporations To Achieve Their Workplace Diversity Pledges

A large number of U.S. corporations have pledged billions of dollars to fight racial injustice and increase workplace diversity since COVID-19 struck last year. Yet, many of those vows have not been entirely completed, and more still needs to be done. But The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) Legacy Initiative hopes to help change the scenario from talk to action. Its new push offers guidance for corporations to accomplish their workplace diversity commitments.
ECONOMY
thegraftonnews.com

Community foundation funds vaccine/clinic van to city of Worcester

WORCESTER -- Last year, when funds were allocated to the Greater Worcester Community Foundation for vaccine equity programs, interim President/CEO Carolyn Stempler reached out to Dr. Matilde Castiel, MD, a GWCF board member and Worcester’s commissioner of Health & Human Service, to determine where and how the remaining funds could be most impactful. After some thought, Castiel told her the city needed a mobile clinic van that, for the time being, could be used as a roaming Covid-19 testing and vaccination resource.
WORCESTER, MA
Lake County News

PG&E Corp. Foundation announces recipients of $400,000 in grants to support local climate change resilience planning

EUREKA, Calif. — The PG&E Corporation Foundation on Friday announced the four 2021 recipients of the Better Together Resilient Communities grants, a program to support local initiatives to build greater climate resilience in Northern and Central California, with a particular focus on disadvantaged, vulnerable, and historically underserved communities. The...
EUREKA, CA
philanthropynewyork.org

The Amida Care Fund at Stonewall Community Foundation Announces 2021 Grant Awards for HIV/AIDS Initiatives at NYC Community Organizations

The Amida Care Fund at Stonewall Community Foundation Announces 2021 Grant Awards for HIV/AIDS Initiatives at NYC Community Organizations. New York, NY (December 9, 2021) - The Amida Care Fund at Stonewall Community Foundation announced today that it has awarded a total of $20,000 in grant funding for innovative HIV prevention and services to five community-based organizations to help them continue their important work in the communities they serve. The 2021 grantees are Brooklyn Community Pride Center, Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, NEW Pride Agenda, Translatinx Network, and Trinity Place Shelter. Grantees will receive grants ranging from $3-5,000 each and were selected based on their outstanding work to address HIV/AIDS in LGBTQ communities throughout New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
philanthropynewyork.org

United Hospital Fund Report Finds Some 2.6 Million New Yorkers Face Hunger this Holiday Season

United Hospital Fund Report Finds Some 2.6 Million New Yorkers Face Hunger this Holiday Season. NEW YORK, NY—December 15, 2021—The number of people in New York State experiencing food insecurity increased by 36 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now more than one in eight New Yorkers are facing hunger this December, according to an analysis released today by United Hospital Fund and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9&10 News

Rotary Charities of Traverse City Announce Recipients of Fall Grants

A big contribution from Rotary Charities of Traverse City. On Tuesday, they announced the six recipients of their fall grants. These include the Bay Theater in Suttons Bay, Botanic Gardens at Historic Barns Park, Traverse City Area Public Schools and more. The total amount of grant money given out Tuesday...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
KEVN

Hill City Area Community Foundation creates savings account for future community improvement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are exciting things happening in the Hills! One of which is happening in Hill City with the establishment of a Community Savings Account. The recently established Community Savings Account was created by the Hill City Area Community Foundation. These smaller community foundations fall under the umbrella of the South Dakota Community Foundation.
HILL CITY, SD
inkfreenews.com

Joe’s Kids Recipient Of AWS Foundation Grant

WARSAW — Rebecca Bazzoni, Executive Director for Joe’s Kids, was recently notified that AWS Foundation has awarded Joe’s Kids a 3-year grant for $30,000 each year. Joe’s Kids is a non-profit pediatric rehabilitation clinic that provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services for children with special needs or developmental delays. This grant will help offset the cost of running our day-to-day operations due to some of the economic impacts from COVID.
WARSAW, IN

