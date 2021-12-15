Citi Foundation Announces Recipients of Community Progress Makers Initiative in the United States

The Amida Care Fund at Stonewall Community Foundation Announces 2021 Grant Awards for HIV/AIDS Initiatives at NYC Community Organizations. New York, NY (December 9, 2021) - The Amida Care Fund at Stonewall Community Foundation announced today that it has awarded a total of $20,000 in grant funding for innovative HIV prevention and services to five community-based organizations to help them continue their important work in the communities they serve. The 2021 grantees are Brooklyn Community Pride Center, Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, NEW Pride Agenda, Translatinx Network, and Trinity Place Shelter. Grantees will receive grants ranging from $3-5,000 each and were selected based on their outstanding work to address HIV/AIDS in LGBTQ communities throughout New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO