Flames have fourth game postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

As became apparent to any outside observer earlier in the day, the Calgary Flames will not return to action from their worsening COVID-19 outbreak this weekend.

One wonders if they'll stay sidelined through Christmas.

Calgary confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Saturday's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets has been postponed, the fourth contest scrapped amid the Flames' outbreak since Monday.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities will remain closed for players until further notice," the Flames added in their brief statement. "The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames' regular-season schedule, and will provide a further update next week."

Assuming the Flames can't get back to in-person work this weekend, their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks set for next Tuesday will also likely have to be shifted. The status of Calgary's home game against the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 23 is also up in the air.

Following a Wednesday update, the Flames had 16 players, head coach Darryl Sutter, assistants Ryan Huska and Kirk Muller, and seven support staff in the COVID-19 protocol.

Per ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the NHL is implementing enhanced coronavirus protocols through at least Jan. 7 in a response to rising cases around the league: