Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

 2 days ago

Wheat for Mar. declined 31 cents at $7.56 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.50 cents at $5.8575...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Move Lower

Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents lower, beans are 14 to 16 cents lower and wheat is 3 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents lower at midday Monday in soft trade to start the week as action continues to chop around the upper end of the range and little fresh news overall. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until past Christmas driving season, with stocks to start to build after that and natural gas rebounding a bit to start the week.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Leads the Way Lower

March corn is down 2 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 7 cents, and March KC wheat is down 7 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early on Monday, Dow Jones futures are up with European markets higher, and Asian markets higher. The bond market is lower. Weather in the central U.S. is totally clear and dry early Monday, while South America features some showers before southern Brazil and Argentina once again turn dry. Wheat continues with weak trade, while corn and soybeans are trading up toward the recent highs.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: WASDE Report Cracks Wheat Prices Lower

March contracts of all three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses Thursday, pressured by USDA’s latest estimates, a higher U.S. dollar and bearish commodity board. Row crops survived USDA’s latest round of estimates with small gains. March corn closed up 4 1/2 cents and July corn was up 3...
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower, Await Export Sales and WASDE

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1/4 cent, March soybeans were down 5 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 10 cents. CME Globex Recap: Nearly all commodities are starting lower Thursday, but it is interesting to note January soybean meal on the Dalian was up 2.0%. Later Thursday morning, traders will see USDA’s weekly report of export sales, weekly jobless claims, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, natural gas storage and USDA’s WASDE report for December.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Sharply Lower, Reversing Early Gains

Early gains in soybean futures on Tuesday were short-lived as the quick reversal in bean oil sent soybean futures reeling at midday. Soybeans were able to recover a bit, but renewed weakness sent the market to big losses. Wheat and corn, in two-sided trade, firmed to finish with only modest gains.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Treasury Yields Drop

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 4 cents, January soybeans were down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 4 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures and European stocks are off to a higher start with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes at 1.34%, its lowest level in two months. There are no significant reports anticipated Monday and investor concerns over the omicron variant appear to be easing.
