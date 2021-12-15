Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

March corn is down 2 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 7 cents, and March KC wheat is down 7 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early on Monday, Dow Jones futures are up with European markets higher, and Asian markets higher. The bond market is lower. Weather in the central U.S. is totally clear and dry early Monday, while South America features some showers before southern Brazil and Argentina once again turn dry. Wheat continues with weak trade, while corn and soybeans are trading up toward the recent highs.
Comments / 0