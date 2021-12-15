Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents lower, beans are 14 to 16 cents lower and wheat is 3 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents lower at midday Monday in soft trade to start the week as action continues to chop around the upper end of the range and little fresh news overall. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until past Christmas driving season, with stocks to start to build after that and natural gas rebounding a bit to start the week.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO