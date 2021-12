It is nonsensical that our green state still has dirty investments (“Opinion: Oregon must disclose and divest from fossil fuels,” Dec. 8). With $130 billion in its portfolio, the state treasury is Oregon’s largest investor. Where it decides to invest has impact. With House Bill 2021, Oregon lawmakers decided we would end use of polluting electricity, so why would we invest in it? The treasury’s investments contradict our state policy and Oregon values.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO