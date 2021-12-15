ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EU Parliament backs tough new rules to rein in U.S. tech giants

By Foo Yun Chee
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLtDi_0dNpVN0w00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU lawmakers voted on Wednesday to beef up draft rules to rein in U.S. tech giants, including extending the scope to their retailing activities and to their business users outside Europe, as part of their common position in forthcoming talks with EU countries.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA), unveiled by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager last December, sets out a list of dos and don’ts for U.S. tech giants designated as online gatekeepers with fines up to 10% of global turnover for violations, a global first.

Vestager’s proposal targets Amazon, Apple, Alphabet unit Google and Facebook but the European Parliament wants to extend it to travel website booking.com, China’s Alibaba and online retailer Zalando.

EU lawmakers also want the rules to apply to web browsers, virtual assistants and connected TV, adding to Vestager’s list of online intermediation services, social networks, search engines, operating systems, online advertising services, cloud computing and video-sharing services.

The lawmakers’ proposal would also make it easier for users to switch default settings on their services and products to rivals.

They want the Commission to do an annual report on gatekeepers, with the possibility for lawmakers to propose investigations into new services and new products.

Vestager cheered the vote.

“It sends a clear message that in our EU democracy it is not for BigTech to set the rules of the game, it is for legislators,” she said in a tweet.

Lawmakers will now have to reconcile their proposal with that of EU countries and the Commission next year before the draft rules can become law.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Special Report: Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc was marketing a collection of President Xi Jinping's speeches and writings on its Chinese website about two years ago, when Beijing delivered an edict, according to two people familiar with the incident. The American e-commerce giant must stop allowing any customer ratings and reviews in China.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

PARIS (AP) — French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute. The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace. European Affairs Minister Clement...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday recommended Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook parent (FB.O) Meta get permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant licenses for the companies to send...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
Reuters

Don't cut off euro clearing in London for now, says EU watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s two big derivatives clearing houses should not be cut off from customers in the European Union until there are ‘incentives’ to shift business to the bloc such as capital charges, the EU’s securities watchdog said on Friday. Even before Brexit, EU policymakers...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU tweaks N.Ireland medicine rules, Britain stresses gaps

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission set out legal changes on Friday to ease the movement of medicines from Britain to the province of Northern Ireland and to avoid the disruption to supply the Brexit divorce agreement could have caused. Britain, however, said many areas of dispute still...
HEALTH
The Independent

Despite Christmas truce, EU, UK still fight over Brexit deal

One year after the Brexit trade deal was supposed to end acrimony between the European Union and the departed United Kingdom, both sides showed Friday that theirs is still a relationship tainted by bad blood and accusations of bad faith.They did postpone talks on their continued deep-seated differences into the New Year, a welcome respite since their trade negotiations last year slipped deep past countless deadlines and into Christmas Eve before an awkward compromise was found.But on a day when the 27-nation bloc was counting on some positive feedback for what it saw as a breakthrough proposal to regulate...
EUROPE
The Independent

Minister who blamed firms for post-Brexit butcher shortage accused of false claims

A Home Office minister has been accused of making false claims to a Commons inquiry, as he sought to blame pig firms for a post-Brexit butcher shortage.Kevin Foster found himself under fire for rejecting a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU workers, to plug the shortfall – which, a senior Tory MP told him, is “destroying” British farming.But, downplaying talk of crisis, the immigration minister instead claimed only one of the UK’s four major pork processors had applied for a licence to sponsor visas for overseas staff.After the grilling by the Commons environment committee on Tuesday,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Parliament#Alphabet#The European Parliament#Commission#Bigtech
The Independent

French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a two-day visit to the United States Le Maire said: “I think it's very important that Emmanuel Macron is reelected. I think our country needs consistency and stability."Polls for months have shown Macron,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
BBC

Brexit: NI will get medicine at same time as GB, EU proposes

Medicines will continue to be available in Northern Ireland at the same time as in the rest of the UK under plans to simplify the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Union (EU) has said. The protocol means Northern Ireland is still inside the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system. However, it gets...
HEALTH
realcleardefense.com

Beijing’s New Carrier Forces Shake-Up in U.S. Tech Sharing

The Pacific Ocean will get a little more crowded next year as China debuts its new Type 003 aircraft carrier, launching the flat-top just before the USS Gerard R. Ford (CVN-78) finishes its pre-deployment refit. Beijing has timed the launch to blunt the geopolitical impact of the USS Ford, presenting China’s platform as an equal counterweight. But the launch of the Type 003 sends another, more subtle signal: China’s carrier sector is now open for business.
POLITICS
AFP

France bans most UK travel as Omicron fears mount

France said Thursday that it would ban non-essential travel to and from Britain in a bid to keep the Omicron Covid-19 variant in check, as European leaders urged coordinated action and more booster shots to counter the more highly contagious threat. Britain on Thursday recorded a record 88,376 laboratory-confirmed Covid cases, with scientists predicting even higher rates as Omicron is believed to spread much faster than the currently dominant Delta variant.
TRAVEL
BBC

Brexit: UK indicates European court may have NI Protocol role

The UK government has indicated the European Court of Justice could have a role in the Northern Ireland Protocol. It could mean the court ruling on issues of EU law, but not having the final say in protocol disputes. The role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has not...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy