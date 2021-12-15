ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pedestrian who was crossing the road mid-block hit by school bus, later died

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0dNpVKMl00

A pedestrian who was crossing the road mid-block was hit by a school bus Wednesday morning and later died, according to Denver police.

Around 7:21 a.m., officers with the Denver Police Department were called out to East Evans Avenue and South Oneida Street for a report of a crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian.

Authorities believe a Denver Public School bus was traveling westbound on East Evans Avenue and struck an adult male pedestrian who was crossing the road mid-block.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the pedestrian's identity at a later time.

No students were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Denver police say the bus driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators.

