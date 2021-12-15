ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Celebrating the birth of Christ

Corydon Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackground text: Luke 2:8-19 Devotional text: Luke 2:1-7 Lately, I’ve had an old Christmas song running through my head. It goes like this, “Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat. Please put a penny in the old man’s hat. If you haven’t got a penny, a ha’penny will do. If...

www.corydondemocrat.com

Comments / 2

Related
marioncoherald.com

Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ

W. Herschel Ford was pastor of First Baptist Church of El Paso, Texas for many years. During the 1960s, he preached a sermon titled “Seven Wonders of Jesus Christ.”. Note it was not THE seven wonders of Jesus Christ. There are many, many wonders about Jesus Christ. But here are seven:
RELIGION
spartaindependent.com

‘The Scandalous, Glorious Birth of Christ’ at Sparta Presbyterian

Sparta. Imagine hearing a first-hand account of Jesus’ birth from the perspective of Mary and Joseph, long after the resurrection of Christ. The dramatic Christmas program, “The Scandalous, Glorious Birth of Christ,” aims to develop a broader understanding and deeper appreciation for what Joseph and Mary had to face to make room for the Messiah’s entry into the world.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
ftc.co

Ye Serve the Lord Christ

To what choice order of officials was this word spoken? To kings who proudly boast a right divine? Ah, no! Too often do they serve themselves or Satan, and forget the God whose sufferance permits them to wear their mimic majesty for their little hour. Speaks then the apostle to those so-called “right reverend fathers in God,” the bishops, or “the venerable the archdeacons”? No, indeed, Paul knew nothing of these mere inventions of man. Not even to pastors and teachers, or to the wealthy and esteemed among believers, was this word spoken, but to servants, aye, and to slaves. Among the toiling multitudes, the journeymen, the day labourers, the domestic servants, the drudges of the kitchen, the apostle found, as we find still, some of the Lord’s chosen, and to them he says, “Whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance: for ye serve the Lord Christ.” This saying ennobles the weary routine of earthly employments, and sheds a halo around the most humble occupations. To wash feet may be servile, but to wash his feet is royal work. To unloose the shoe-latchet is poor employ, but to unloose the great Master’s shoe is a princely privilege. The shop, the barn, the scullery, and the smithy become temples when men and women do all to the glory of God! Then “divine service” is not a thing of a few hours and a few places, but all life becomes holiness unto the Lord, and every place and thing, as consecrated as the tabernacle and its golden candlestick.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

See the story of the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph

"The Chosen" is a global phenomenon that has been viewed 374 million times, in 190 countries and on all seven continents. Its Christmas special, "Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers" will be in theaters nationwide through December 10, 2021. We talked with the creator of "The Chosen", Dallas Jenkins who...
RELIGION
Sidney Herald

Make room for Christ

Thirty years ago I listened to a Christmas devotional that has stayed with me. One of those times you remember because it made such an impact on you. The speaker was Thomas S. Monson, who would become the sixteenth President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Here is part of what he said:
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

“Trash to Treasure”: The Work of Christ

Today, in the first reading from Mass, the verb “will” is repeated seventeen times. I recommend you take a few moments now and read it with new awareness. In this sacred Advent season, God continues to invite us to cast ourselves into his absolute future and set anchor there. In God’s future, nothing handed over by us to him is ever wasted. I find that thought profoundly hopeful.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kingston Trio
The Jewish Press

The Birth Of Forgiveness

There are moments that change the world: 1439 when Johannes Gutenberg invented the movable-type printing press (though the Chinese had developed it four centuries earlier); 1821 when Faraday invented the electric motor; or 1990 when Tim Berners-Lee created the World Wide Web. There is such a moment in this week’s...
RELIGION
mayfield-messenger.com

Candles for Christ

Lighting a candle and placing it in one’s window is a common Christmas tradition that dates to colonial times. The tradition grew from the Irish whose faith was outlawed by British priests attempting to repress the Irish Catholics, preventing them from practicing their faith. As a result, the priests...
MAYFIELD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
Egypt
The Tribune-Democrat

Holiday Memories | Christmas crosses symbolize birth of Jesus Christ

Several years ago, Melissa A. Bunk, of Richland Township, convinced her mother to allow her to wear one of her Christmas crosses as a pendant. Bunk said that, as a child, her father would take her and her brothers to Musselman’s in the Richland Mall to purchase the annual ornament as a gift for her mother. The 1982 Reed & Barton Christmas cross is part of a series crafted in sterling silver. It is based on a 14th-century French cross carved into medieval steel for the courtyard of a Rouen cathedral, elaborate and intricate for the Gothic period. She said her parents, David and Violet Bunk, of Elton, married more than 50 years, continue to place about a dozen of the polished ornaments on their tree. Bunk said it reminds her of a snowflake, and she finds herself reflecting on past Christmases – those who have been added to her family circle and those who have died over the years. But even more, she said, she is reminded of what the cross symbolizes – the birth of Jesus Christ. Send a picture of your special decoration with a brief description of why that item is special to you by email to decorations@tribdem.com.
RELIGION
Record-Herald

Why preach the gospel of Christ?

I Corinthians 1:17 & 23, “For Christ sent me not to baptize but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect. But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumbling block, and unto the Greeks foolishness.”
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
DeSoto Times Today

The Kingdom of Christ: Present or Future?

“Verily I say unto you, There be some standing here, which shall not taste of death, till they see the Son of man coming in his kingdom.” (Matthew 16:28 KJV) Jesus promised that He would establish a kingdom. The prophet Daniel spoke of a kingdom that would be established that would never be destroyed (Dan. 2:44). Isaiah prophesied that the kingdom would be established in the “last days” and “all nations shall flow unto it” (Isa. 2:2). There have been many to teach a variety of ideas regarding the establishment of the kingdom of Christ. Some contend that the kingdom has not been established yet, but there will be a period in the future when Christ will return to earth and establish His kingdom. There are others that contend the kingdom of Christ has already been established and is here now. Is there any way to know which of these views are true and which is false? I would suggest that we allow the Scriptures to guide us in regard to these matters and search them to find the truth.
RELIGION
Franklin County Free Press

The Crowns of Christ

“The Crowns of Christ” is the subject of this week’s Bible study by Pastor Mike Sanders. Pastor Mike will be reading in John 19: 1-13. We are reminded that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world, and we are watching him as we walk through the gospel of John together; face these unjust trials as they try to convict him, but he is the sinless son of God.
RELIGION
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy