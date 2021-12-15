Happy COVID Vaxxaversary!

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives in so many ways. For the last 21 months, a vicious killer has stalked us all. Only by coming together and demonstrating our brotherly love and sisterly affection did we make it through those first nine months.

Then, on December 15, 2020, a miracle came to Philly in the back of a shipping truck: the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since that day, in just one year, nearly 2.5 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia. Nearly 1.2 million Philadelphians have received at least one dose of vaccine. More than 95% of adults have gotten a vaccine. Three out of every four adults in Philadelphia is fully vaccinated!

Not every corner of the city has reached these high levels of vaccine yet, but we’re getting there. Today though, we’re looking back at how far we’ve come.

