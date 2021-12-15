ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dear Editor …….

By editor@lexingtonleader.com
lexingtonleader.com
 3 days ago

Since retiring last July I don’t leave my...

www.lexingtonleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
marysvilleonline.net

Dear Santa

Hoverboards, phones, dolls and games are among items on local second-graders’ wish lists to Santa this year. Some of the children promise to leave out cookies for Santa and carrots for the reindeer, and some have questions, like how does Santa eat a million cookies in a night. Excerpts...
SOCIETY
The Week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames holiday party's vaccine-or-testing request on wife Cheryl Hines

Attendees of a holiday party at prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home were reportedly told they should either be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated. That's according to a report from Politico on Friday, which said that given Kennedy is one of the most well-known anti-vaxxers in the United States, it "came as a surprise when an invitation to a holiday party at his home in California last week urged attendees to be tested or vaccinated beforehand."
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Dear Frankie

Whenever there is a storm my mom immediately dresses me in my ThunderShirt and lets me go into her big closet. However, whenever she burns something on the stove and the smoke alarms go off, she forgets all about me. At the first beep, she starts swinging a dish towel, cursing and opening the windows and doors.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Californian

Dear in-person classes

I remember the day we first met. It was early morning, and I was tired from staying awake the entire night before, lying awake wondering how the day would go. But when we met officially, it was like you never left. Very quickly, things fell into place, classes after classes, iced coffee breaks in between and late-night study sessions in the library after a long day. The first month was great; you introduced me to so many new people, and I made fond memories, pushing aside the looming reality that I had to wake up far too early to see you. However, as time passed, our relationship grew sour.
BERKELEY, CA
lexingtonleader.com

Habits; Good or Bad?

I have some habits that cause me concern. I need to figure out if I just will suffer the consequences of these habits forever or figure out a new personality that eliminates these pesky quirks. ...
LIFESTYLE
Corbin Times Tribune

THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Dear 270...

In 2017 I planted my feet on your soil and I’ve been here ever since. I’m hard on you sometimes. Having been a mountain girl all my life it’s taken time and tears to adjust to this flat farm land, but I’ve taken root like soy in the summer and I’m staying.
SOCIETY
lexingtonleader.com

Joy

Kristie Gamm, CBT, BA, Min.“Who for the joy set before Him endured the cross”, Heb. 12:2. How can joy and cross be in the same sentence? Could we imagine saying joy and electric chair in the same sent...
RELIGION
lexingtonleader.com

Photo

PHOTO BY CHERRY STOVER.Lexington Lions Club welcomed several new members recently. Pictured are, left to right, Sponsors Kristen Swisher and Cindy Herklotz, new members Judy Griffith, Monica Eberz, La...
POLITICS
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Pictures colored with crayons

Pamela Loxley Drake remembers how special the artwork of children was to her late mother.Last night, my husband and I went to a gallery. As we were looking around, a woman with three small children entered. The two girls had pictures they had colored. It reminded me of other pictures colored with crayons. My mother passed away on Dec. 14, 2000. It was the passing of a woman who had a deep love for children — all children. So I write this for her. As you descended the stairway to the basement, you were surrounded by a gallery of art ranging...
BEAVERTON, OR
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear?

On a recent afternoon drive through Jefferson, New Hampshire, with the majestic Presidential Range in view, my ever-inquisitive 5-year-old son wanted to know about our nation’s third president. I paused and recalled what I had learned about Thomas Jefferson as a boy some 30 years ago. I thought of the towering bronze statue of Jefferson, […] The post Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
JEFFERSON, NH
Tampa Bay Times

Americans have this obligation | Letters

A PowerPoint for an all-American coup | Column, Dec. 16. We live in dangerous times. That is not to say Americans as a nation haven’t faced them before; a nation born of revolution and a survivor of a Civil War has obviously been through considerable strife and is still standing. What scares me is that we as a nation don’t seem to want to acknowledge that there is a substantial minority among us who no longer accepts the idea of settling things at the ballot box. An honest election seems to be defined solely as an election we win. A bungling attempt at a coup took place in this country in January. It failed only because of the ineptness of the perpetrators and the willingness of brave conscientious Americans to resist it at critical points in time.
TAMPA, FL
The Blade

Walton: The luck’s all bad for Harriet and Harvey

Christmas is less than a week away, and Harvey and Harriet Fizblister’s annual holiday letter arrived the other day right on time, and as always, with postage due. Their letter always stands in stark contrast to most of these holiday updates and their happy talk of spectacular vacations, lucrative job promotions, fabulously successful grandchildren, and other joyous stuff. Nothing like that happens to Harvey and Harriet. In fact, if it weren’t for bad luck, the Fizblisters would have no luck at all.
RELATIONSHIPS
9&10 News

Veterans In Sault St. Marie Receive Holiday Gift Baskets

“It’s just a very heartfelt passion for us to do this.”. On Saturday, the American Legion Post 3 Auxiliary loaded up baskets full of goodies and delivered them to veterans in local assisted living homes and long-term care centers around Sault Ste. Marie. For the fourth year in a...
ADVOCACY
The Ledger

Jan. 6 Committee must separate the legit from the ‘halfwits’

The House of Representatives’ January 6th Select Committee continued its grim work this past week – probably one of the rarest of political events, because there is no way that the initiators of the work can possibly politically benefit from it. The real task of the committee is not to prosecute, accuse, or...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy