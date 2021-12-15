Dear Editor …….

A PowerPoint for an all-American coup | Column, Dec. 16. We live in dangerous times. That is not to say Americans as a nation haven’t faced them before; a nation born of revolution and a survivor of a Civil War has obviously been through considerable strife and is still standing. What scares me is that we as a nation don’t seem to want to acknowledge that there is a substantial minority among us who no longer accepts the idea of settling things at the ballot box. An honest election seems to be defined solely as an election we win. A bungling attempt at a coup took place in this country in January. It failed only because of the ineptness of the perpetrators and the willingness of brave conscientious Americans to resist it at critical points in time.

