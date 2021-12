If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Friday, Dec. 10 is topped by Peter Rabbit 2, the kids' movie that was in theaters this summer and has just arrived on Netflix. It's followed by the 2009 Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 2, the star-studded action hit Red Notice at No. 3, and the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Western drama The Power of the Dog at No. 4. The cute Netflix Christmas movie Single All the Way rounds out the top five.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO