Coachella, CA

Driver injured in deadly Coachella crash arrested for suspected DUI

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Monday night in Coachella has been arrested on accusations of driving under the influence.

The crash was between a white GMC Sierra and a red Chevrolet Camaro. It happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Cairo Avenue.

No one in the Sierra was injured in the crash, authorities told News Channel 3 on Monday.

The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene. They were later identified as Juan De Dios Cisneros, 30, of Coachella.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Camaro was at fault for the crash after they displayed "objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced on Wednesday.

The driver, a 32-year-old, was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and faces charges of homicide, according to the Sheriff's Dept.

The driver has not been officially charged as of Wednesday morning. They are expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Nevins with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (760)863-8990.

Cesar Chavez
