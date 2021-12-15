ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy searching for new City Hall location

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxENx_0dNpRiUv00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Troy is searching for a new location for its City Hall. The city said it plans to use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to find the new spot.

Troy launches holiday lights recycling program

“The City’s ARPA Steering Committee has allocated a portion of American Rescue Plan funds for two purposes: to determine potential options for a permanent City Hall, and reconfigure City Hall’s present location to improve municipal services and accommodate additional staff approved in the 2022 City Budget,” said the Troy Mayor’s Office.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello said the the city pays about $360,000 a year for the current space inside the Hedley Building on River Street.

Albany, Troy, Schenectady mayors want to be kept in one congressional district

Mantello said the city is open to looking at the Catholic High building as a potential location. The Troy City Council is voting on the use of the $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds on Thursday. Mantello said she is confident it will pass.

Mayor Patrick Madden said the city was going to start searching for a permanent location for City Hall in his 2020 State of the City Address. However, the search was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troy’s City Hall also had previous locations on Sixth Avenue and 1 Monument Square.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Village of Ballston Spa wins grant for redevelopment

The Village of Ballston Spa has been awarded a $153,000 competitive grant from the New York Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) program. The village plans to develop a 176-acre area encompassing a substantial portion of the downtown center along NYS Rt. 50, and two adjacent water bodies - the Gordon and Kayaderosseras Creeks.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New REDC grants support vital local community projects

Saratoga and Washington's counties are to receive more than $9.7 million in funding for 14 important community projects through Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative. Officials say the influx of state funds can assist communities recovering from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic to ensure local projects are completed.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#State Of The City Address#American Rescue Plan#Arpa Steering Committee#City Hall#The Troy Mayor S Office#Catholic#The Troy City Council#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County urges booster shots

Warren County Health Services are urging residents who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as possible. Officials say as concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 grow, counties around New York have dealt with recent clusters of omicron cases, and it seems inevitable that this variant will find its way to our region as well.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update Friday, December 17

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Friday, December 17. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes to begin installing energy-efficient “Smart” street lights

The City of Cohoes now owns 1,597 of its street lighting systems purchased from National Grid at a cost of $859,439, to be converted to updated energy-efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs in “smart lighting” infrastructure. An estimated $9 Million in energy cost savings will fund the project and other “Cleaner Greener Cohoes” and “Restore Historic Cohoes” initiatives citywide
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Power Outage in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, 574 customers are currently affected by power outages in Troy. The outage started Friday, December 17 at 2:51 a.m. The estimated restoration time is December 17 at 5 a.m.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man who was granted clemency now facing housing challenges

ALBANY, NY News10()-There’s been efforts at the state level to help formerly incarcerated individuals re-enter society. But second chances aren’t that easy to come by, especially when it comes to housing. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with one man who knows that challenge all too well. Dontie Mitchell is in the midst of apartment hunting for […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy