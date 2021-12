If you're an avid watcher of the competitive cooking show "Chopped," then you know that the judges taste an endless number of dishes, that range from good to bad to ugly. And, as a regular judge on the show, Marc Murphy has had his fair share of all of the above. So, how does that impact the way he eats and what he enjoys? "If I'm shooting 'Chopped' and I've been eating all this whackadoodle food all day, I go home and the last thing I want is something complicated," he told Serendipity. "I would want a Caesar salad, with maybe some salmon on it, something straightforward that doesn't attack my senses too strongly," he said.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO