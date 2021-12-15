ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Linked Lists in Technical Interviews

By Beau Carnes
freecodecamp.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA linked list is a common data structure used in software development. It is also a frequent topic in technical coding interviews. We just published a course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel that will teach you all about linked lists and prepare you to use...

www.freecodecamp.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News-Record

Helpful Links

Last week I mentioned a link to downforeveryoneorjustme.com. I received several emails thanking me, as that is what those readers have actually wondered. I hope others will check it out and find out how helpful it can be. Today, I have some more useful links that can help you out...
INTERNET
freecodecamp.org

Become a Full Stack Developer with Svelte, Postgres, Vercel, and Gitpod

Full stack web development includes the backend that happens on a server and the frontend that happens on a web browser. New tools are making it easier than ever to create a full stack web app. We just published a full stack web development course on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel....
COMPUTERS
theiet.org

Social and technical change: a revolutionary partnership

From the simplest stone tools to today’s ubiquitous computing power, human history has seen technology and culture evolving hand-in-hand. To claim an important part in human history for technology is not controversial. My contention is more radical however – that technology steers the pace and direction of all cultural evolution, guiding the way to the appearance of the modern world. It has done it in dialogue with social forces, through deep movements in opinion and values, through politics and even new faiths. From the start, along with language, technology began patterning the human world. An evolving culture started that we have lived with ever since.
TECHNOLOGY
freecodecamp.org

How to Ask a Question on a Forum

Asking for help on a forum is a great way to learn and grow as a developer. But it is important that you know how to ask good questions so people can effectively help you. In this article, I will walk you through how to ask good questions on a forum so you can receive helpful answers.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linked List#Data Structure#Open Source
freecodecamp.org

Your Developer Career Questions Answered

Will AI ever replace developers? Which programming language should you learn first? What's the best way to learn programming?. Learn the answers to these questions and more from a group of experienced developers and technical course creators. We just published a video on the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel where experienced developers...
COMPUTERS
freecodecamp.org

The HTML <a> Tag – Anchor Tag Example Code

HTML has various tags we use to create elements. And multiple elements come together to create meaningful web pages and applications. But why talk about the anchor tag if it is already well-known? There are a few essential details of this tag that many devs don't know - but they should. So let's learn them.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
freecodecamp.org

JavaScript Modules – A Beginner's Guide

JavaScript modules (also known as ES modules or ECMAScript modules) were created to help make JavaScript code more organized and maintainable. Understanding how ES modules work will help you become a better JavaScript developer. In this article, we'll cover:. What is a module?. What are ES modules? Why do we...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Youtube
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
Codecademy

What Really Motivates Technical Teams

What's the difference between a leader and a manager?. It's simple. Managers manage, and leaders inspire — and when you want to get the most from your team, you'll need to do both. But how?. Keeping people motivated and inspired is tricky. Different teams require different approaches, and you'll...
EDUCATION
freecodecamp.org

Learn Python – Free Python Courses for Beginners

Python is a great programming language to learn and you can use it in a variety of areas in software development. You can use Python for web development, data analysis, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and more. In this article, I will list out 15 free Python courses for beginners. Learn...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
freecodecamp.org

How to Scale a Distributed System

Designing a distributed system that supports millions of users is a complex task, and one that requires continuous improvement and refinement. Recently I read a book by Alex Xu called "System Design Interview – An Insider's Guide". This article, inspired by the first part of the book, shares some popular techniques used by many large tech companies to scale their architecture to support up to a million users.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
asapland.com

characteristics, price and technical sheet

The powerful equipment of the m15 series had been governed until now by Intel processors, but the good work of AMD has ended up convincing the firm, which has just now presented the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5. That long name puts us in front of a gaming laptop with...
COMPUTERS
freecodecamp.org

How to Run Linux Apps on Windows 10 and 11 Using WSL

I've been using Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) for my OS class for quite a while now. And I love how I can use Linux commands in Windows in a straightforward way without the added complexity of installing a virtual machine or dual booting. Prerequisites. To have WSL running effectively,...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy