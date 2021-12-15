Linked Lists in Technical Interviews

From the simplest stone tools to today’s ubiquitous computing power, human history has seen technology and culture evolving hand-in-hand. To claim an important part in human history for technology is not controversial. My contention is more radical however – that technology steers the pace and direction of all cultural evolution, guiding the way to the appearance of the modern world. It has done it in dialogue with social forces, through deep movements in opinion and values, through politics and even new faiths. From the start, along with language, technology began patterning the human world. An evolving culture started that we have lived with ever since.

