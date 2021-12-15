ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden increases federal disaster aid for Kentucky

By NPR Staff
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden made more disaster aid available for Kentucky on Wednesday, increasing federal aid for debris removal and other emergency measures to 100% of the eligible costs for 30 days, up from 75%.

Biden toured some of the areas hit by tornadoes on the weekend to see the devastation and talk to residents and state and local officials.

“A lot of people are going through a God-awful mess now,” Biden told reporters while touring Mayfield, Kentucky. “And right now, they’re just recovering from the shock of it all.”

Biden said it would take a long time to recover from the storm.

“We’re not leaving,” he vowed. “I promise you, the federal government is going to be involved until this gets rebuilt.”

Western Ky. hospitals respond to “influx of patients” following deadly storms

Western Kentucky hospitals and medical centers are treating scores of patients in the wake of deadly storms and tornadoes. Brooke Richardson, marketing and communications coordinator for Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Ky., said their facility didn't suffer any damage and they are "fully prepared to meet the medical needs of our communities at this time."
