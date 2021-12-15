Aerovate climbs over 20% after announcing trial initiation

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) opened in line with its initial public offering price in its first trading session on Thursday. Following the IPO priced at $5.00 apiece, the shares opened at $5.00 at about 11:27 AM ET, to reach $4.20 by 02:32 PM ET standing ~16.0% below the initial public offering price. However, the slide continued further as the shares dropped to $4.00 by 03:07 PM ET, down 20% from the IPO price.

