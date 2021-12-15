Aerovate climbs over 20% after announcing trial initiation

The S&P Materials Select Sector Index closed this trading week with a marginal +0.41% gain, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) was down -0.70%. London copper prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Dec. 15, hitting $9,325 a ton, as cautious investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on how soon it would conclude its bond-buying program. However, prices bounced back on Thursday, rising over 2% at $9,385 a ton, driven by improved risk sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve provided an upbeat tone on economic recovery.
