Aerovate climbs over 20% after announcing trial initiation

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 2 days ago
Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE +21.1%) has added more than a fifth in value on below-average volume after the biotech marked a key milestone in its post-IPO operations with the start of a...

Seeking Alpha

CASI Pharmaceuticals jumps 12% on repurchase of stock upto $10M

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) jumps 12% as board approves a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $10M of the Company's common stock (and no more than 12.5M shares of the Company's common stock) through open market purchases. The funding for this program to come from available corporate funds,...
Seeking Alpha

Six companies added to Nasdaq Biotech index

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY), Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST), C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC), Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC), COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. All the additions will be effective prior to market open on December 20. The index is reviewed and reconstituted annually in December. For this year’s reconstitution,...
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer raises 2022 sales guidance for COVID-19 vaccine

On its investor day for the COVID-19 vaccine and pill, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has revised up the projection for COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022. According to the company presentation today, New York-based pharma giant estimates its COMIRNATY vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), to generate ~$31B sales in 2022, up from nearly $29B forecasted previously.
Seeking Alpha

Advaxis wins shareholder approval for Biosight merger

Updating the outcome of its second reconvened special meeting of stockholders, Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) announced that the company’s investors approved its proposal for merger with Biosight by a clear majority of votes. However, a second proposal to authorize a reverse stock split — a condition for completing the merger —...
Seeking Alpha

iRhythm extends gains after adding a new bull at JP Morgan

IRhythm Technologies (IRTC +5.5%) is set to close higher for the third straight session after JP Morgan upgraded the MedTech company to Overweight from Neutral, noting a favorable risk-reward setup. The price target increased to $116 from $100 per share implies a premium of ~16.0% to the last close. iRhythm...
Seeking Alpha

Coherus Biosciences appoints Theresa LaVallee as CDO

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has announced the addition of Theresa LaVallee, Ph.D. as its Chief Development Officer. Dr. LaVallee will serve as a member of the Co.’s executive leadership team and oversee all regulatory matters and product development functions, reporting to Denny Lanfear, President and CEO of Coherus.
Seeking Alpha

Materials sector weekly round-up: Huadi International logs biggest gain; Danimer Scientific slips to bottom

The S&P Materials Select Sector Index closed this trading week with a marginal +0.41% gain, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) was down -0.70%. London copper prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Dec. 15, hitting $9,325 a ton, as cautious investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on how soon it would conclude its bond-buying program. However, prices bounced back on Thursday, rising over 2% at $9,385 a ton, driven by improved risk sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve provided an upbeat tone on economic recovery.
Seeking Alpha

Regeneron says it has experimental monoclonal antibodies effective against Omicron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) says it has monoclonal antibodies in development that are effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The company said it expects those candidates to enter the clinic in Q1 2022. Regeneron said that its currently available COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), is effective against the...
Seeking Alpha

Immix Biopharma drops 20% on first day of trading

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) opened in line with its initial public offering price in its first trading session on Thursday. Following the IPO priced at $5.00 apiece, the shares opened at $5.00 at about 11:27 AM ET, to reach $4.20 by 02:32 PM ET standing ~16.0% below the initial public offering price. However, the slide continued further as the shares dropped to $4.00 by 03:07 PM ET, down 20% from the IPO price.
Seeking Alpha

Our First Assessment On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Today, we take a look at Adaptive Biotechnologies, a medical diagnostic firm that is experiencing significant revenue growth. The aim of demanding quick responses or decisions is to limit time to consider options.”― Steven Redhead. Today, we take our first in-depth look at a company called Adaptive Biotechnologies...
Seeking Alpha

Raj Kannan joins Aerie pharmaceuticals as CEO

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) appoints Raj Kannan as CEO and a director, effective December 20, 2021. Raj Kannan has over 25 years of experience leading and developing companies, most recently he served as the CEO and President of Chiasma. Recently, the company inked licensing deal for Rhopressa and Rocklatan in Europe...
Seeking Alpha

GeoVax initiates Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 vaccine booster

GeoVax Labs (GOVX -0.6%) announces the initiation of vaccine dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of COH04S1, a multi-antigenic SARS-CoV-2 investigational vaccine, designed to target both the spike and nucleocapsid proteins, to evaluate its use as a universal booster to current FDA-approved vaccines. The...
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

