Public Health

France’s Macron: mandatory COVID-19 jab is an option

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was possible the COVID-19 vaccine would eventually be made compulsory in France, but said it was not the priority for now. Like its European neighbours and countries across the globe, France is scrambling to find ways to...

