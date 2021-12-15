Driver shot in carjacking in Southeast Washington

A driver was robbed of his vehicle and shot early Wednesday during a carjacking in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The driver was not seriously injured and was treated at a hospital, authorities...
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A serial killer dubbed the "Shopping Cart Killer" was identified by authorities after four bodies were found in Virginia. Here's everything we know so far about the investigation. Who is the Shopping Cart Killer?. D.C. resident Anthony Robinson, 35, was identified as a suspect by...
Baltimore City Police have identified the officer who was shot overnight as Officer Keona Holley a 2 year veteran of the force. Officer Holley is on life support as a result of her injuries. She was shot early Thursday on Pennington Ave in Curtis Bay. Police got the call for...
WASHINGTON — A man was walking on a Southeast D.C. street with his friend Monday night when he was shot in the stomach, according to D.C. Police. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. when police were called to investigate a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street. When officers arrives at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his abdomen area.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Two adolescent boys were shot in Newport News on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Newport News Police Department said that shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to investigate shots fired in the Southeast Community. When they got to the scene on 17th Street, investigators found two juveniles who were hurt.
CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges after a string of carjackings targeting food delivery drivers, including one who was shot earlier this week in Hazel Crest. Corey Lesser is charged as an adult with attempted murder for the Wednesday shooting, among other felony counts, authorities said Saturday.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police say a delivery truck driver was carjacked, kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint Friday morning. Police are investigating the incident that happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Utah Street. Police say their preliminary investigation shows two armed suspects assaulted and carjacked the...
Law enforcement in Fairfax, Virginia on Friday announced they have a suspected serial killer in custody, two days after officials discovered human remains in a container left in a wooded area. The suspect was identified as Anthony Robinson, 35. Authorities also named Cheyenne Brown, a 29-year-old Washington, D.C., woman who...
PORTLAND, OR – Police shot and killed an armed carjacker in Portland after he shot and killed a woman earlier. On Monday, December 6, 2021, shortly before 10 a.m., Portland Police responded to I-5 in the area of Rosa Parks Way regarding an armed suspect involved in multiple carjackings. During the commission of one of the carjackings, the suspect fired a shot which injured a victim. The victim is being treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Two people are dead and 13 people are recovering after multiple shootings across Baltimore City on Friday. City police said officers were called at 9:19 p.m. to the 400 block of South Mount Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot in the arm and leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police that he was shot after arguing with an unkn0wn man who looked to be in his 30s.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are looking for a Piney Flats, Tennessee man accused of carjacking and abducting a woman in Southwest Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Joshua Robert Coleman, 36, with abduction, carjacking, robbery, and other crimes. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the abduction took place […]
STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough night in Stockton, with two shootings, a carjacking, and a robbery, said the Stockton Police Department.
The first shooting victim was a 25-year old who was shot on West Poplar Street, near the Civic District. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting victim was a 55-year-old man, who after attempting to run from muggers, was shot. This took place on South Airport Way in the Park District, after which the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The carjacking took place on Jamestown Street in the Lakeview District where a 38-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after which the suspects took his keys and fled in his car.
The robbery, which also took place in the Lakeview District, affected a 57-year-old man who was also robbed at gunpoint before the suspects fled in a tan sedan. This took place on Stratford Circle.
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for three suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking and shooting. Deputies were called to the Spanaway Walmart parking lot around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a carjacking and shots fired. Pierce County Sheriff public information officer Sergeant...
HARLEM, Manhattan — A gunman remained on the run early Thursday after opening fire toward an off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem during a potential carjacking attempt, according to police. Authorities said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near West 154th Street and Macombs Place. The suspect fired two rounds in the direction of the off-duty […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking a dog in southeast Columbus Wednesday afternoon. Police said officers were called to the 2000 block of Winslow Drive around 2 p.m. for a reported shooting. The victim said he was walking his dog when a dark-colored vehicle drove...
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Benning Ridge neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shooting occurred about 1:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace SE, near the Benning Terrace Recreation center. Police identified the victim as Willie Spain Jr., 40, of Southeast...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in the leg at a sweepstakes parlor Thursday night in southeast Raleigh, police said. The shooting was reported just before 6:40 p.m. along the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue. Police said a man entered the sweepstakes parlor and shot another man in the leg.
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man who was found shot in a car in Southeast D.C. Monday evening died from his injuries. He was identified by police as Stephon Franks. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MDP), Franks was found in a car at the intersection of...
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning on Indy’s near-southeast side, said IMPD. At around 3 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a shooting at the 300 block of Minocqua Place. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot....
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Take a look at the pictures below. Memphis Police are hoping that someone can help them identify this man. According to police, the man pictured was sitting in a 2022 Buick Envision with another man on Nov. 26 at the InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel on Ridgeway Rd.
Comments / 0