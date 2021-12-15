Driver shot in carjacking in Southeast Washington

STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a rough night in Stockton, with two shootings, a carjacking, and a robbery, said the Stockton Police Department. The first shooting victim was a 25-year old who was shot on West Poplar Street, near the Civic District. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second shooting victim was a 55-year-old man, who after attempting to run from muggers, was shot. This took place on South Airport Way in the Park District, after which the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The carjacking took place on Jamestown Street in the Lakeview District where a 38-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after which the suspects took his keys and fled in his car. The robbery, which also took place in the Lakeview District, affected a 57-year-old man who was also robbed at gunpoint before the suspects fled in a tan sedan. This took place on Stratford Circle.

