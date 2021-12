Just five months since the release of his debut album Moon Boy, Yung Bleu has returned with a new EP titled No, I’m Not Ok. Unlike his last full-length offering, which boasted features from some of hip-hop’s biggest names (Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, Kehlani, Kodak Black), No, I’m Not Ok is highlighted by just one guest appearance—R&B legend Monica featured on the EP’s third track, “Family.”

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO