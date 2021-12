As 2022 approaches, it is time for us to get ready for all the new and old festivals set to take over this new year. Inside the house and techno scene, few festivals are as awaited as Sonus Festival. The popular festival, which takes place in Croatia has been teasing a stellar return after sitting out for the last two years. Yesterday, Sonus released the second round of its lineup, and it is certainly a fine addition to what already appears to be one of the best festivals slated to return in 2022. Furthermore, Sonus decided to tackle the issue regarding the ongoing covid spike. The festival guaranteed that no one will be left without a refund due to Covid.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO