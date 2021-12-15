ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou women's hoops star Aijha Blackwell strikes NIL deal with Insomnia Cookies

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRkg8_0dNpPF1Y00

The star of Missouri women's basketball is now a marketing face of Insomnia Cookies.

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri's leading scorer and rebounder through 11 games this season, has announced a name, image and likeness sponsorship with the cookie company.

"So excited and blessed to officially announce sponsorship with @insomniacookies," Blackwell wrote on Twitter. "What a great way to balance a day of a hard work and a good sweat with well-deserved sweets!"

This is the second NIL sponsorship for Blackwell, who also has a deal with Arch Apparel, a St. Louis-based clothing brand that sponsors St. Louis-area NCAA athletes.

Blackwell is among the best players in the SEC and is making her case for being one of the best players in the nation.

She is averaging 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds points per game. She's leading the SEC in rebounds per game and is fifth in the SEC in field-goal percentage. She is fourth nationally in rebounds per game.

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 435-414-3261.

