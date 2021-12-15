ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rootstown Township, OH

Man found dead in disabled vehicle on Interstate 76 in Rootstown

By Staff Report
Record-Courier
 2 days ago
A Warren man was found dead in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 76 in Rootstown Tuesday night, according to the Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol, Chris E. Gilger, 67, suffered a medical emergency after pulling his Toyota Prius off the eastbound lanes of I-76 onto the shoulder. He was discovered by troopers at about 10:48 p.m. Gilger was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Gilger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Portage County coroner.

