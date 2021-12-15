ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football signs in-state WR Tyrell Henry

By Cory Linsner
 2 days ago
A vocal leader of this recruiting class, Tyrell Henry has been instrumental in helping the staff put together this recruiting class. Henry made his decision official, signing his national letter of intent.

Player Profile

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6’1″/170 pounds

Hometown: Roseville, Michigan

High School: Roseville High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 743 nationally

Analysis: Tyrell Henry is a speedy wide receiver that will have the ability to play in the slot or on the outside. Definitely a project piece, Henry will have to make a leap to be ready for Big Ten football but the size and speed he possesses will give him the best opportunity to do it.

Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!>

