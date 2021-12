It is not unreasonable for truck drivers to be expected to be paid for their time on the job. That was one of OOIDA President Todd Spencer’s messages to administration leaders during a supply chain roundtable discussion on Thursday, Dec. 16, in Washington, D.C. As supply chain issues have led the news in recent months, OOIDA has been vocal in its stance that truck drivers should be compensated for all of their time and that the overtime exemption should be repealed.

