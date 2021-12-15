ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD gives update on weather situation, response

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lb3UC_0dNpM6lx00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPS) is updating the public regarding weather conditions.

Wind increasing through early afternoon

Status of CSPD Operations

The CSPD has gone on both Priority Dispatch and Accident Alert status. We are responding to as many calls as possible, but there are more calls for service than officers. Our primary goal is to keep our community safe, and in order to do that most effectively, it is necessary for the CSPD to go on both Priority Dispatch and Accident Alert status.

Priority Dispatch

The CSPD is currently experiencing an incredibly high call volume. Due to the number of calls for service, the department has gone to priority dispatching, meaning officers will only be responding in progress to high-risk incidents.

Accident Alert

The CSPD is also on Accident Alert status due to low visibility and high winds. Drivers are reminded if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information, and no damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report.

Overturned semis, closed roads, downed trees and powerlines: damage reported across southern Colorado

When damage to any vehicle requires a wrecker, a counter-report can still be made providing the previous criteria are met. Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go online at Coloradosprings.gov, go to the Police tab and select “Cold Reporting-Report a Minor Traffic Accident” from the Quick Links. More information to complete a report will be provided from the link. Drivers should also be reminded to take the appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions.

Reminders for Community Member

Calling 911

Our Communications Center is being inundated. Please call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only. For non-emergencies, please call our non-emergency number at 719-444-7000.

Lost Power at Intersections

Power has been lost to traffic signals at numerous intersections throughout the city. As a reminder, if you are traveling through an intersection that does not have working lights, that intersection should be treated as a four-way stop. In a four-way stop, after the first set of vehicles passes through the intersection, the next set of vehicles to the right will then proceed to the intersection and so on.

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of customers across Colorado

Downed Trees

Private trees are the responsibility of the homeowner, but public trees and trees blocking public rights of way can be addressed by the appropriate local government.

For NON-emergency assistance with downed public trees, Colorado Springs residents can use the GoCOS! mobile app ( coloradosprings.gov/gocos ) ( App Store link ) ( Play Store link ) or call (719) 385-ROAD.

For NON-emergency assistance with downed public trees, Manitou Springs residents can use the SeeClickFix app at https://seeclickfix.com/manitou-springs .

To report a downed street tree in the public right of way in El Paso County, visit https://citizenconnect.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6460.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man killed after being hit by a car in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after he was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Thursday morning. UPDATE: Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received multiple calls about a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the intersection of 15th/Colorado Ave. CSPD’s preliminary investigation revealed a […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Why the Grand Junction Police Department wants to hire more officers — specifically women officers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Grand Junction residents may soon see more Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) badges worn on the chests of women. Thursday, GJPD announced it is participating in a new recruiting effort meant to attract law enforcement applicants, specifically women. The 30×30 campaign is a national initiative to attract, hire, and retain qualified […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Manitou Springs, CO
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: All Breed Rescue & Training

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is once again teaming up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Indy Give! campaign. All Breed Rescue & Training recently joined FOX21 News to talk about what the organization does for the community and our dogs. Check out the video above for more information!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Smartphone App#Csps#Cspd Operations#Priority Dispatch#Coloradosprings Gov#The Quick Links
KXRM

Windstorm Impact: Colorado Springs, El Paso County to provide update

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management held a media briefing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, to update the public on a windstorm that ripped through the state Wednesday, with leadership from the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County. You can watch that update on this page. City officials […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KXRM

Pueblo fire teams battle brush fire in eastern part of county

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Rural and Pueblo Chemical Depot fire teams battled a brush fire in the eastern part of the county on Wednesday. The crews mopped up the brush fire in the 36000 block of Bush Road in Eastern Pueblo County. Fire teams quickly contained and put out […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Neighborhood Cleanup Sites scheduled over next few days in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. – City of Pueblo’s Public Works Department in coordination with Pueblo Parks & Recreation announce two locations for neighborhood cleanups after Wednesday’s wind and dust storm. City residents may bring tree branches and debris to the drop off sites between the following hours:  Thursday, December 16: 12 noon – 4 p.m. Friday, December 17: […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs city officials release status update for Thursday, Dec. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS — City leaders are providing further guidance on what city and county crews are doing as well as what residents should do following Wednesday’s winter wind event. THURSDAY MORNING’S FOCUS Currently, City Public Works and Forestry are working in tandem with a focus on the Old Colorado City area. The City will clear […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management responds to impacts from high winds

PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring weather conditions and responding to impacts as high winds are impacting Colorado Springs and El Paso County.    The National Weather Service’s high wind and red flag warning remains in effect for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs through 5:00 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy