On December 13, Governor Charlie Baker signed House Bill 4269, finalizing the allocation of $4 billion to propel the Commonwealth’s post-pandemic recovery—through targeted investments in jobs, infrastructure, public health, and housing. This marks the final step of a months-long process done to ensure the funds will bring the most benefit to our communities. I applaud the leadership of Governor Baker, President Karen Spilka, and Speaker Ron Mariano, and thank our Western Massachusetts delegation for giving voice to the specific needs of our region.

