Henry Cejudo is still giving the bantamweight division a hard time, even from retirement. The self-proclaimed “King of Cringe” Henry Cejudo is no longer active in the UFC, but that hasn’t stopped him from actively calling out fighters. Cejudo decided to retire from MMA after winning two UFC titles. Now, even though he is on the sidelines, he is still bashing current fighters. His latest target is Dominick Cruz.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO