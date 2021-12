Given the many records on a franchise and league-wide level that tight end Travis Kelce has already set in his impressive career with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s remarkable to think that he can set still some new personal highs in a game. On Thursday night, Kelce showed some new tricks and proved he has still no equal at his position with an incredible performance against the L.A. Chargers that will have fans talking for years to come.

