A petition calling for Penn to move finals online in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases on campus has garnered over 500 signatures. The petition was started last week by an account titled “Anonymous Student,” and is directed to the "University of Pennsylvania Faculty and Department Chairs." The University announced on Thursday that it would ban all indoor social gatherings for the rest of the semester following a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus over the past week.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO