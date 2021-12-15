ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lane Kiffin Talks Recruiting Class, Transfer Portal in Wednesday Press Conference

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDc0G_0dNpKwMO00

The Ole Miss head coach spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon as the spinning of the Early Signing Period began to slow.

Lane Kiffin spoke to media on Wednesday afternoon about his recruiting class during the Early Signing Period, and he was pleased with the results he received.

While the early signing period is highlighted by high school and junior college talent, Kiffin emphasized that his staff's work is not done on the recruiting trail this week, namely due to the transfer portal.

"We're excited about our high school players that we got," Kiffin said. "For the most part, this was high school, knowing that the rest is older guys. That'll be ongoing."

The Rebel head coach believes that the transfer portal is an evolving medium, and he structured his signing class accordingly, specifically leaving room for transfers from the portal.

"I would anticipate a lot of movement there," Kiffin said. "By design, this is a small class. We were picky and had high standards. Excited about the guys who came."

One of the Rebels' key signees on Wednesday was Jaron Willis , a high school athlete out of Georgia. Willis was the No. 95 player in the SI99 and the No. 8 linebacker in the country , and Kiffin believes his profile translates well to the competition that he'll soon face.

"Not for sure exactly what he'll play, but he's a very big athlete," Kiffin said. "He looks like somebody who's ready to play in the SEC."

For the second year in a row, Ole Miss signed multiple players who were not committed to the Rebels entering the day. Willis, Tyler Banks (ATH), Falentha Carswell (OL), and Cam East (OL) all fall into that category.

"It's better when it works that way because you're not the target the whole time," Kiffin said. "It's easier when it goes that way at the end. I think part of that is that we're a little bit slow when it comes to commits--not over-offering. When you win, better players come, so that's a part of that too."

Part of the commitment to not "over-offering" players is, in Kiffin's eyes, an attempt to not fill positions for the sake of numbers, but to get the best available athletes on the board.

"I don't look at it as much like that as we used to," Kiffin said. "Just look for the best players and get our 85 to be the best we can be. We'd much rather have the best players instead of exact numbers.

"The portal, to me, allows you to not reach. Not only are there guys available, but there will be more guys available after bowl games and spring ball."

Similar to earlier in the week , Kiffin also spoke about the drawbacks of NIL legislation in the current landscape of college football, stating that there is "a lot of money promised."

"You're in free agency," Kiffin said. "I really hope for these kids that they're getting all the money that they're promised when they get there. Because there's a lot of money being promised. It's unique. They get promised all this money to come places, but there's no contract."

Keep it locked to The Grove Report for more news that breaks during the Early Signing Period.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
92.9 WTUG

5-Star Emmanuel Henderson, Nation’s Top RB, Signs with Alabama

Emmanuel Henderson, a composite 5-star recruit and the nation's top-ranked running back according to 247Sports's Composite Rankings, has officially signed his national letter of intent to join the Alabama Crimson Tide program. Henderson committed to Alabama in March. The 6-foot-1, 185lbs tailback rushed for over 5,000 yards in his high...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AL.com

Why Saban likes 5-star QB signee set to begin Alabama practice this week

Fresh off a state championship, Ty Simpson is headed to Tuscaloosa to help with a national title. The Alabama signee is enrolling in time to participate in Cotton Bowl semifinal practices that begin Thursday. Simpson, on an interview with Rivals site Bama Insider, said he plans to be ready to go for the first workout and his “new normal.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Bo Nix reveals he has been in contact with SEC West coach

Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Transfer Portal#Rebels#Sec#Ole Miss#Ath
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
Club 93.7

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson Hopes To Become Second Defensive Heisman Winner

The four 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed, and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is on the list. Hutchinson is in pretty rare company considering he is only the 14th defensive player to make the top five of the Heisman voting in the last 50 years. There has only ever been one defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, and it just so happens he was a Wolverine as well. Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997, and for now, he is the only defensive player to win, but Hutchinson hopes to change all that.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
344
Followers
254
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy