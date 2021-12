The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of trying to kidnap Roxbury students at recess. At around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, offers from District B-2 in Roxbury responded to a call for an attempted kidnapping at the David A. Ellis Elementary School at 302 Walnut Ave., according to a news release. Upon arrival, school staff members told officers that three students were approached by an unidentified male who attempted to pull one of the children away by grabbing their arm at recess.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO