MSU's Pi Alpha Phi frat suspended for at least 10 years

By Yasmeen Ludy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEayi_0dNpKoXo00

The Pi Alpha Phi fraternity chapter at Michigan State University has been disbanded and suspended for at least 10 years.

This decision follows the death of MSU student Phat Nguyen, who died a day after the chapter announced he was one of the four new members of the fraternity.

Prior to the chapter's closure, Pi Alpha Phi was under an interim suspension.

"The Fraternity has concluded that - in keeping with our commitment to the core missions of Pi Alpha Phi as well as Michigan State University - the closure of the Pi Alpha Phi chapter was the appropriate course of action." Pi Alpha Phi National Board said in an emailed statement.

The MSU chapter has been removed from the national website and is listed under “ closed chapters.

The board made it clear that each undergraduate member has been placed on suspended status and will only have membership privileges once they have graduated.

