Public Health

COVID count: Correction, cases up

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CORRECTION: I screwed up numbers previously. The correct report:. Today’s numbers increase the surge upward and a scant turnout of first-time shot takers. The governor had to stretch for some positive spin:. Active...

Related
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
DELAWARE STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear: Highest COVID-19 case count in nine weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said as COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky, across the United States and in many countries throughout the world, families must get vaccinated and boosted to stay safe over the holiday season. “We are certainly in the middle of another COVID-19 escalation. But we have more tools […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kswo.com

OSDH issues correction in COVID numbers; 1,711 new cases reported Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued a correction to its Coronavirus numbers on Friday. OSDH said 1,711 new COVID-19 cases were reported, instead of the 3,003 initially reported. In a news release sent Friday afternoon, Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said duplicate test...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Delaware seeing uptick of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(The Center Square) – The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in The First State, health officials announced. The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting the 7-day average for positive tests saw an increase to 9.2% from the previous week’s total of 8%, while hospitalizations rose to 317. The state saw an increase of 51 patients hospitalized from the previous week, and 33 reported to be critically ill.
DELAWARE STATE
Arkansas Times

COVID today: 918 new cases and 14 more deaths

Total cases: 536,368, 918 more than yesterday. Active cases: 7,967, a jump of 425 from yesterday. Deaths: 8,810, an increase of 14. Hospitalized: 460, up from 440 yesterday, with 192 in ICU (up from 177) and 95 (up from 80) on ventilators. Vaccinations: About 13,700 more doses, in keeping with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Governor’s briefing: A three-and-a-half year plan to aid disabled and the COVID report

Governor Hutchinson’s weekly news briefing topics included news on a pressing issue ignored in the recent legislative income tax session. DEVELOPMENTALLY DISABLED: He said there’s a plan to address the thousands of people on a waiting list for home care services for the developmentally disabled. He said his administration had added 1,200 people to those served in his seven years in office, but 3,204 are still waiting for full services. More than 1,800 qualify for some Medicaid services. The remainder are receiving no help. He said his plan calls for helping everyone, first by adding 200 additional slots immediately from existing state revenue. When the legislature approved a half-billion-dollar income tax cut last week critics said the surplus being used for tax cuts, most for the wealthy, could easily pay to clear the waiting list. Hutchinson said he will now do this, by asking the legislature to add $37.6 million in funding to serve everyone on the list by June of 2025, more than three years from now. The additional money the legislature gave the Department of Human Services should be sufficient to pay for that, with legislative approval when it meets in January. Then, in three years, he said he expected all could be helped. Though it will take time, “It gives them hope,” he said. The state also will seek federal approval to devote Medicaid money to training additional workers to provide these services. A question unasked: Is the three-year phase-in required so as not to impact the income tax cut? Hutchinson is also committing to plan for two years of which he’ll no longer be in office.
INCOME TAX
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin hits the highest daily COVID-19 case count of 2021- again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hit the most COVID-19 cases during a single day in 2021- again. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms 5,664 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 3,183. This is the highest single-day case count in all of 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret counts 2 more deaths from COVID as cases increase

CARTERET COUNTY — A Carteret County resident in their 50s and another in their 60s are the latest individuals to be counted among those dead from COVID-19, the County Health Department reported Wednesday. The two deaths bring the county’s toll to 97 since the onset of the pandemic and...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WCVB

COVID-19 case counts on the rise in 295 of Massachusetts' 351 communities

BOSTON — Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in nearly 85% of Massachusetts cities and towns, according to new data published Thursday by the Department of Public Health. The two-week case counts reported Thursday were higher in 295 communities than the counts on last week's report. Only 32 communities saw their two-week case count decline. The remaining 24 communities saw no change from week to week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
audacy.com

NY reports highest single-day COVID case count of entire pandemic

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York State reported it’s highest-ever daily COVID-19 case count Friday as omicron continued to hit the area hard. New York’s latest case count was 21,027 Friday, breaking the previous high 19,942, set back in January. That’s up by nearly 3,000 cases from just yesterday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
