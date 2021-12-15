COVID count: Correction, cases up

Governor Hutchinson’s weekly news briefing topics included news on a pressing issue ignored in the recent legislative income tax session. DEVELOPMENTALLY DISABLED: He said there’s a plan to address the thousands of people on a waiting list for home care services for the developmentally disabled. He said his administration had added 1,200 people to those served in his seven years in office, but 3,204 are still waiting for full services. More than 1,800 qualify for some Medicaid services. The remainder are receiving no help. He said his plan calls for helping everyone, first by adding 200 additional slots immediately from existing state revenue. When the legislature approved a half-billion-dollar income tax cut last week critics said the surplus being used for tax cuts, most for the wealthy, could easily pay to clear the waiting list. Hutchinson said he will now do this, by asking the legislature to add $37.6 million in funding to serve everyone on the list by June of 2025, more than three years from now. The additional money the legislature gave the Department of Human Services should be sufficient to pay for that, with legislative approval when it meets in January. Then, in three years, he said he expected all could be helped. Though it will take time, “It gives them hope,” he said. The state also will seek federal approval to devote Medicaid money to training additional workers to provide these services. A question unasked: Is the three-year phase-in required so as not to impact the income tax cut? Hutchinson is also committing to plan for two years of which he’ll no longer be in office.

