A hit-and-run crash injured a 66-year-old woman near Blackstone Avenue (Fresno, CA)

Four people received injuries after a head-on crash on State Route 167 in Auburn last week while a man was taken into custody for DUI. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. The man suspected of DUI was driving north on State Route 167 near 15th Street Southwest in a white Toyota Corolla when his car veered into the southbound lane where it collided head-on with a black Chevy Avalanche that was going southbound on State Route 167.

AUBURN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO