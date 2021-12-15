ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hit-and-run crash injured a 66-year-old woman near Blackstone Avenue (Fresno, CA)

On Monday, a 66-year-old woman received injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident near Blackstone Avenue.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at around 6:40 p.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Minarets Avenue. The early reports indicated that a 66-year-old woman holding her 3-year-old grandson was walking across a crosswalk when she crossed near Blackstone Avenue and Minarets Avenue [...]

December 15, 2021

