Man accused of killing off-duty MPD officer in 2015 taken into custody, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals arrested a Cordova man accused of shooting and killing an off-duty Memphis Police Officer in 2015.

Lorenzo Clark is the man police say is responsible for fatally shooting Officer Terence Olridge on October 11, 2015.

A grand jury returned the felony indictment against Lorenzo Clark, 42, who was a neighbor of the officer on Long Shadow Lane.

Clark was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Tuesday.

He was charged with second degree murder.

Clark’s bond was set at $500,000.

Lorenzo Clark mug (SCSO)

Police said Olridge was on his way to work when he had an encounter with Clark. The two men exchanged words, prompting Oldridge to make a U-turn and pull to a stop in front of Clark’s home.

More words were exchanged, and then both men fired their handguns. Oldridge was hit in the chest, the right forearm, and the left wrist.

He ran to his home nearby and collapsed. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 2 p.m.

The nature of the encounter was not released.

Police said Clark surrendered peacefully after the shooting.

Clark was arrested in October of 2015 for being a felon with a gun. He was not charged with homicide at the time, as detectives were unable to determine which man fired first.

However, according to the District Attorney’s Office, further investigation and crime scene analysis yielded forensic evidence to support charges.

Federal investigators later determined that Clark’s wife Natalie provided her husband with three guns — one of which was used to shoot and kill Officer Olridge.

In January 2016, Clark pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

In April 2016, six months after the shooting, Officer Olridge’s one-time neighbors were sentenced on weapons charges in connection to the fatal shooting.

Federal Judge Sheryl Lipman sentenced Clark to 51 months in prison. At the time, Clark’s attorney told FOX13 he must serve the complete sentence. His wife was sentenced to a year and a day for supplying the gun used.

Olridge had only been with the Memphis Police Dept. since September 2014, when he started as a basic recruit.

