Last week's episode of Hawkeye featured the highly-anticipated return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and this week continued the character's arc in the best way. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Not only did we find out what happened to Yelena during The Blip, but the episode featured a delightful encounter between Yelena and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Yelena breaks into Kate's apartment and makes macaroni and cheese, which they eat over an intense conversation about Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Marvel fans are already obsessed with the duo, and it appears they're not alone. Based on their social media posts, Steinfeld and Pugh clearly enjoyed working together. In fact, Steinfeld just shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo of Pugh from the episode.

