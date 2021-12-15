This Is The Best Christmas Dish That Comes From California

Photo: Getty Images

One of the best parts about the holidays is getting to indulge in delicious dinners and festive treats . Everyone has special traditions that they look forward to every year, and some of them are inspired by their home cities and states.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best Christmas dish in every state, sharing its findings just in time for the holiday season. The ultimate food content hub explains:

“…we took a look at some of the most beloved Christmas recipes across the United States using Google Trends research by state and looking at popular state foods. From Michigan's popularly Googled homemade Christmas Chex Mix to a tasty side dish made from Louisiana's official state vegetable (the sweet potato), this list will certainly jump-start any holiday menu prep.”

So, which dish from California stands out?

According to Eat This, Not That! it's Roasted Artichokes !

Here's what the editors had to say about the dish:

"There seem to be countless ways to prepare artichokes, one of California's biggest crops. One of our favorites is to roast them in an earthy mixture of fresh herbs, garlic, lemon, and oil."

To find out what the best Christmas dish in every state is, click here .